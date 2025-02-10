Open positions available at Palm Springs Unified School District
PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Unified School District is hiring. The District held a recruitment fair over the weekend, and several positions are still open.
A District spokesperson says that more than 160 of the 181 candidates in attendance were interviewed, with positions from math teachers to speech-language pathologists available.
Several contracts were offered in the areas of special education, math, and foreign language.