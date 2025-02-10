Skip to Content
Open positions available at Palm Springs Unified School District

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Unified School District is hiring. The District held a recruitment fair over the weekend, and several positions are still open.

A District spokesperson says that more than 160 of the 181 candidates in attendance were interviewed, with positions from math teachers to speech-language pathologists available.

Several contracts were offered in the areas of special education, math, and foreign language.

