Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival preparing for possible rain

Published 5:41 PM

Rides, rich food, and - rain?

It wouldn't be the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival without a little bit of rain. The fair expected to have a wet start.

Organizers say rain or shine, they're ready.

“We’re here rain or shine so we encourage everyone to check that weather, there are a lot of things to do in case of inclement weather... They’ll kind of pause that and take a check anytime there’s inclement weather like that. Safety is a priority so anytime there’s something like that, they’ll make sure everything is safe to ride before they start that again. We have a lot of indoor activities as well just in case of inclement weather”

Raffi Frensley, RivCo Fair & National Date Festival marketing manager

One of those indoor activities include enjoying the wide variety of food. Vendors say they aren't worried that the rain might affect their sales.

“With the extra added week this year, it’s going to provide an extra week of sunshine, so if we have one or two bad days weather, you can always make it up.”

Brian Brandon, Brian's Concessions

“Get an umbrella, we’ve got umbrellas around our stand, plenty of places to go in and hide during the rain… Rain or shine, hot or cold, we’ve got something for you here.”

Erica Quintero, Sweets by J

The fair will open Thursday, February 13.

