The real toll of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is a booming industry with billions in investments, and it’s changing the face of industry worldwide.

But tonight, we have new details from researchers right here in Riverside County. The cost is far greater than what we’ve envisioned.

This is the most interesting story of today about a situation that is dire and promising all at the same time - artificial intelligence.

It’s a growing industry all around us that is changing everything from the commercials we see on television to the movies we see in theaters, even down the words written in legal court documents. But perhaps more importantly, it's about our health and the air we breathe.

We’re in the middle of an out arms race for artificial intelligence dominance

President Trump announced what could be a trillion-dollar investment in data processing, and china followed suit.

Most recently this week - a 50 billion dollar joint venture between France and Saudi Arabia.

But here in the Golden State, researchers say we may be going too far too fast.

“we know that ai uses a lot of power, a lot of energy, a lot of water. but something that is missing from the conversations in the past is the real air pollutant issue.”

Doctor Shaolei Ren is a professor from U-C Riverside and co-author of a study revealing the deadly toll of artificial intelligence.

His work has found that air pollution from AI will result in at least one thousand deaths and cost more than 20 billion by 2030.

“we mainly look at two different scopes. we need computers, we need data centers, and we need back up power. and the primary use of back up power is diesel generators and the testing generates a lot of nitron oxide. really huge amounts.”

“we need electricity and where is the electricity generated? even in california a significant amount is coming from fossil fuels.”

Tech firms today devote tens of billions to AI data center development, looking for clean energy sources to power them and reduce carbon emissions.

This week, Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar agreement with e-dp renewables in North America to develop three utility-scale solar projects.

But the toll happening now is very real.

“A lot of people know the potential impact of climate change in 100 years but they don’t really know the impact of what is happening right now.”