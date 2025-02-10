Two traffic signals being installed in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A pair of traffic signal installation projects in Palm Desert began today, causing closures on surrounding roads.

City officials announced that a traffic signal would be placed at the intersection of Gerald Ford Drive and Rembrandt Parkway.

The installation requires intermittent closures on one bike lane and car lane on Gerald Ford Drive between Monterey Avenue and Portola Road between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for approximately two months, except for holidays, officials said.

Workers also began installing another traffic signal at Cook Street and Market Place Drive. That project will shut down one bike lane and one vehicle lane on Cook Street between Country Club Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive on a similar schedule.

City officials advised drivers to exercise caution while traveling through both areas or use alternate routes, if possible.