Benefit concert held in Rancho Mirage to support L.A. County fire victims

Artists and community members joined forces Tuesday night for a benefit concert to support people affected by last month's tragic Los Angeles County wildfires.

The event was entitled "Musicians for California Wildfire Relief" - and hosted by News Channel 3's First Alert Chief Meteorologist Patrick Evans.

The night included several performances and a silent auction with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross.

Organizers said the response was overwhelming, with all VIP tables sold out and about 300 tickets purchased.