Construction on water service lines to begin Wednesday in DeMuth Park neighborhood

Desert Water Agency is sending a construction alert for the replacement of one-inch water service lines in the DeMuth Park neighborhood area of Palm Springs beginning on Wednesday, February 12.

Traffic on East Mesquite Avenue will be reduced to one lane with traffic control in place from February 12 to February 20 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Agency officials ask people in the area to please drive carefully and avoid the area if possible.



Sixty properties on East Mesquite Avenue, Nueva Vista Drive South, and Arroyo Vista Drive will experience water shutoffs lasting around 30 minutes for each service line. Desert Water Agency expects the work to be completed around March 31.

Properties that will be affected by water shutoffs will be notified by door knocking or door hangers. Nueva Vista Drive South and Arroyo Vista Drive will have minimal traffic impact.