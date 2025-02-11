Skip to Content
Crash closes part of westbound Ramon Road in Cathedral City

By
Updated
today at 7:09 PM
Published 6:58 PM

A traffic accident on westbound Ramon Road in Cathedral City is causing a traffic back up just west of Date Palm Drive. Law enforcement is redirecting all westbound traffic on Ramon through Avenida Los Ninos.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, was reported around 5:30 this evening. News Channel 3 has reached out to Cathedral City Police and Fire Departments for more information.

Check KESQ.com for updates as they are available.

