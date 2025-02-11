‘Don’t panic’: California Highway Patrol’s advise for safe driving in Valley weather

As high winds and storms are expected for the weekend, California Highway Patrol is advising drivers to do what they can to stay safe one the road.

CHP says they seen an increase in traffic related incidents during rainfall in the Coachella Valley compared to dry days and to other states that see rainfall more consistently.

Whether driving in low visibility dust or through a rain storm, they say engaging in safe driving is the best policy.

"One thing I like to advise people is, 'Don't panic,'" said David Torres. "So, just let go of the gas and stay in a straight line. If you can't see a straight line, try to safely go to the shoulder."

Advice from CHP for wind and rain conditions:

Drive slow

Keep distance between you and the car in front of you

Turn on low beams (if driving in low visibility)

Try to not drive parallel with semi-trucks (possibility of overturning in high winds)

Check your vehicle for overall safety Tire traction, windshield wipers and headlights

Keep emergency goods in your car (incase you need to pull over)

For more information on driving in storm conditions go to https://www.chp.ca.gov/Documents/weatherDrivingTips.pdf

Stay tuned as News Channel 3 speaks with Indio California Highway Patrol.