Mizell Center names new Executive Director

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Officials at Mizell Center in Palm Springs on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rob Wheeler as the Center's new Executive Director.

They describe Wheeler as a "dynamic and engaged leader who will work closely with Mizell Center's board, staff, volunteers, and community partners to advance Mizell's critical work and mission."

Wheeler formerly served as Executive Director & CEO of the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert. He also held the positions of Chief Operating Officer, Deputy Executive Director, and Secretary of the Board at the New York City LGBT Community Center.

Wheeler says, "I'm thrilled and honored to be heading up the Mizell team and grateful for the opportunity to serve the senior community throughout the Valley. Mizell's values reflect my own and I'm eager to further its mission to support the independence of our senior residents."

Board of Directors President Brian Chavarin says, "In addition to his extensive community service background, we are confident that Rob’s skill set and vitality is just what we need to take us into the future.”

Mizell Center has been serving the greater Palm Springs community for more than 50 years. The Center began providing Meals on Wheels to area seniors in 1982. It's been a sub-contractor of the Riverside County Office on Aging in 2012 and became the largest senior nutrition program in the Coachella Valley. Visit www.mizell.org for more information or call Harriet Baron, Director of Development at 760-323-5689 x118.