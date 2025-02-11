Plaza Theatre gives sneak peek into 2025-26 schedule

Plaza Theatre staff unveiled a sneak peek today into its 2025-26 lineup ahead of the completion of its restoration process.

"An Evening with Lily Tomlin,'' slated for Dec. 2-3, will inaugurate the new venue's seasonal schedule, officials announced Tuesday. The Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning actor and comedian received a star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars in 2012 along with her wife, Jane Wagner.

Other actors and entertainers among the performance lineup are Jane Lynch, Brad Williams, Bianca Del Rio, Cary Elwes and Matthew Morrison, in addition to productions of ``Spamilton: An American Parody,'' "The Mikado" and "Puppy Pals Live."

"This announcement marks a pivotal moment in the Plaza Theatres next act,'' said John Bolton, Plaza Theatre & Oak View Group general manager. "These initial 10 shows spotlight the Plaza Theatre's ability to host world-class entertainment from comedy to music to theatre to opera to classical music to family events and movies with special guest stars."

Bolton confirmed that additional shows and dates would be revealed "in the near future."

Tickets for Williams' show will be available at 10 a.m. Friday, while all other announced shows will go on sale Feb. 21. More information can be found at palmspringsplazatheatre.com.

The theater is located at 128 S. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.