CIF-SS playoffs: Boys basketball, girls soccer, girls water polo highlights and scores
It was a busy Wednesday of high school sports, jam-packed with CIF-SS playoff action.
JAKE with the JAM!— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 13, 2025
Sheesh. Jake Brande catches a body in Palm Desert's first round win tonight over Long Beach Jordan. @KenjiitoKESQ captured one of the best highlights of the season. @PDHS_Athletics @HoopsAztec @jakebrande2026 @pdhsalumni @pdhsofficial @CIFSS @KESQ pic.twitter.com/rJBkxgSTVS
After wins tonight, PS and RM will meet in the 2nd round of @CIFSS playoffs. This will be the rubber match between the two rivals and possibly the game of the year. I expect a hell of an atmosphere in the Snake Pit on Friday. @rmrattlershoop @PSBasketball1 @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 13, 2025
