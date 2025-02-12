CVUSD nears final decisions on massive staff layoffs to right-size the school district’s underwater budget

The Coachella Valley Unified School District continues to grapple with its projected $60 million shortfall over the coming three years and the need for massive budget cuts to right-size the district.

It's looking at cuts to hundreds of jobs in the district that serves approximately 16,500 students over its 22 campuses.

Without those financial cuts, the district faces a state takeover.

Holding officials accountable, News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl met with the District's Superintendent Wednesday and the head of the Coachella Valley Teacher's Association for the latest on negotiations over who will go and what positions will be saved from the budget axe.

Superintendent Dr. Francis Esparza says, as of now, the number of pending staff layoffs is 316 at the end of the school year.

But they're currently negotiating an option that could save up to 100 of those jobs.

The district faces a March 15 deadline in notifying staff of potential job losses.

CVTA President Carissa Carrera says there are other areas of the budget where cost-saving cuts could be made that would save more jobs.

She tells News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl she wants the Superintendent to allow them more into the negotiations in pointing out areas where money could be saved, along with jobs.

The budget cuts are needed to rectify permanent jobs created by the district using one-time COVID payments during the pandemic-- money intended for short-term programs. The district also awarded cost-of-living pay raises based on the inflated COVID funding numbers-- that no longer exist.

These were decisions made before Esparza assumed her district leadership role. She's now working to remedy the budget.

Watch our continuing I-team coverage of Coachella Valley Unified Budget cuts with a complete report at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.