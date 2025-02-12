Doctors advise flu vaccinations for Riverside County residents in most intense flu season in 15 years

Riverside University Health Systems reports in its most recent data from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, that 21.7% of residents had been vaccinated for Influenza. Nearly four in five people are not vaccinated, with the lowest vaccination rates in ages five to 25 at 12.3%.

Doctors say that the influenza vaccine is 50% effective, and residents run the risk of getting sick even after getting the vaccine. However, they say without it they're even more likely to get sick and have worsening symptoms, especially if they contract more than one respiratory virus at a time.

The Center for Disease Control Prevention reports that this has been the most intense flu season in 15 years, which has even been increasing on a weekly basis. In the U.S. there has been a 31.6% increase in positive test for influenza this week in the U.S. and 48,661 increase patients admitted to hospitals with influenza.

In Riverside County, RUHS reports 1,350 positive influenza tests compared to 1,336 the previous week.

Additionally, the CDC reported10 influenza-associated deaths were reported this week for a total of 57 deaths this season.

CDC estimates that there have been at least 24 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths from flu so far.

RUHS reports that 92% of cases have been Influenza A, with 8% of Influenza B.

While the vaccine is not 100% effective, doctors still advise Riverside County residents to get the vaccine to best prevent their chances of contracting the virus or transmitting it to others.

For more weekly updates on Influenza trends go to https://www.cdc.gov/fluview/surveillance/2025-week-05.html and https://www.ruhealth.org

Stay with News Channel 3 at 4 p.m. to hear from doctors on flu precautions and Coachella Valley residents on how the season has affected them.