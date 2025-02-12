Skip to Content
News

Free TDAP vaccination clinic in Coachella on Thursday

Unsplash
By
New
Published 5:46 PM

Coral Mountain Academy in Coachella is hosting a free TDAP - Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whooping cough) vaccination clinic on Thursday, February 13, from 2:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The free vaccination clinic is open to the public - with no insurance required - in the Coral Mountain Academy school library at 51375 Van Buren Street in Coachella.

Vaccines are available for those aged 11 years old or older. A parent or guardian must be with anyone under 18 years old, and proof of vaccination record is required.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content