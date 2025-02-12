Free TDAP vaccination clinic in Coachella on Thursday

Coral Mountain Academy in Coachella is hosting a free TDAP - Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whooping cough) vaccination clinic on Thursday, February 13, from 2:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The free vaccination clinic is open to the public - with no insurance required - in the Coral Mountain Academy school library at 51375 Van Buren Street in Coachella.

Vaccines are available for those aged 11 years old or older. A parent or guardian must be with anyone under 18 years old, and proof of vaccination record is required.