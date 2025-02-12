PSUSD moves forward with AP African American studies as elective

The Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) has decided to offer AP African American Studies as an elective rather than a required history course, a move that has sparked debate within the community.

Supporters of the course, including the president of the Palm Springs Black History Committee, had hoped it would be classified as a core history class.

"The reason why I want this to be a class is because me growing up in Palm Springs Unified School District, I was limited on Black history," Jarvis Crawford said.

He said that its placement as an elective diminishes its weight.

"Holding that weight will make that class stick stronger," Crawford said. "It even looks better on a lot of kids applications when they go to college because they took an AP class."

In a statement to News Channel 3, PSUSD explained its decision:

“Palm Springs Unified is excited to offer AP African American Studies, a rigorous CollegeBoard course that meets the ‘a-g’ requirements for UC/CSU eligibility. As with many districts throughout the state, including Desert Sands, this valuable and enriching course meets the elective requirement for graduation. AP African American Studies course follows a set of standards that address certain U.S. History topics; however, it does not cover the full breadth of the U.S. History frameworks as defined by the California Department of Education. Our PSUSD History teachers are passionate about their content and recognize the importance of integrating diverse perspectives. The U.S. History standards include the contributions, struggles, and impact on American society of a variety of ethnicities throughout every historical event. Concepts relative to African Americans include, The Great Migration & Harlem Renaissance, the role of African Americans in World War II and economic impact, the Civil Rights Movement and Post-Civil Rights Era, and current contemporary issues, to name a few.

Other examples of this inclusive instruction include working closely with the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians to infuse local, diverse, historical perspective. Additionally, at the high school level, we offer Ethnic Literature for seniors, as well as Activism: Ethnic Studies in the Visual Arts for grades 9-12.

Lastly, in preparation for meeting the new Ethnic Studies graduation requirement, PSUSD will embed the Ethnic Studies framework within the existing U.S. History course, providing a broader, more comprehensive understanding of history. Students will be able to meet this graduation requirement by taking AP African American Studies.”

– Deanna Keuilian, Ed.D Director, Secondary Curriculum & Instruction

