CIF-SS Playoffs: Girls basketball, boys soccer highlights and scores

It was another busy night around the valley for high school sports playoffs.

A stunner at Shadow Hills.@ShadowHillsGir1 falls in the first round at home to South Torrance. Was not expecting that, especially after an undefeated league title where the Lady Knights outscored local opponents by an average of 51 points. Wow. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ pic.twitter.com/DIzBZ4gnwK — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 14, 2025

Watch the video for highlights and scores.

Be sure to stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school sports.