Free dog adoptions return to Riverside County Date Festival

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Animal Services announced today that it would return to the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival for free dog adoptions.

The agency will be on-site for five-hour periods starting at 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout the larger event, in addition to Presidents' Day, according to a statement.

Adoption specialists will be available to consult with prospective adopters on pets that align with their lifestyle and residence.

"We are thrilled to offer more free adoption opportunities at the fair this year, and we hope the community shows up to support our efforts in finding permanent homes for loveable dogs,'' said Kimberly Youngberg, interim director of Riverside County Animal Services, in a statement.

Those seeking to adopt a dog must be 18 or older and present a valid ID at the fairground. Additional information can be found by visiting rcdas.org or emailing shelterinfo@rivco.org.

A full schedule of additional festival attractions over the next three weeks is available at datefest.org.