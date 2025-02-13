Power outage near Palm Springs International Airport

Palm Springs Police Department is reporting there is currently a power outage affecting street lights near Palm Springs International Airport.

Due to the outage, several street lights are not working and are blacked out. Police are warning to please use caution if you must drive in the area and remember blacked out intersections are to be treated as a four way stop.

Edison is on scene and working to restore power as soon as possible, and Palm Springs streets department is working on putting up stop signs.

