Vehicle goes over guardrail, shuts down Highway 74 traffic near Vista Point

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A vehicle struck a guardrail and went over the side of a road today, temporarily shutting down traffic on eastbound Highway 74 near Vista Point.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol records, which noted that the driver told the eventual reporting party to initially not call for police.

Multiple CHP units were called to the scene over the next half hour, reporting that the vehicle had only traveled a few feet off the road.

A towing service arrived at the location approximately an hour later, intending to shut down traffic for 15 minutes, according to CHP records. However, a towing cable snapped, snarling traffic again for another 45 minutes while another tow truck was summoned.

No major injuries were immediately reported.