CVUSD presents recreational renovations at Coral Mountain Academy
Coachella Valley Unified School District unveiled a newly renovated athletic field at Coral Mountain Academy in Coachella on Friday.
The school's new renovated swing set was the center of the special ribbon cutting ceremony. The district says the completed project is designed to enhance the education and recreational experience for not just the students, but the entire community.
The district is planning to open up other newly renovated sites at its schools next week.