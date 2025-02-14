Modernism Week kicks off in Palm Springs with nod to famous architects, iconic homes

Friday night, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Modernism Week, a pre-party event kicked off at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Mayor Ron deHarte and other dignitaries celebrated the event with a proclamation honoring the start of Modernism Week.

The week will feature more than 500 events, bus tours of iconic Palm Springs homes, and vendors from across the world.

News Channel 3's Athena Jreij was at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Friday evening for a live look at the Modernism Show's preview party and told us what to expect in the coming week.