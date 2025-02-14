Palm Desert city officials publish traffic alert about half-marathon, 5K

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - City officials published a traffic alert today detailing road closures caused by the upcoming Palm Desert Half Marathon & 5K.

Sunday's race will require seven-hour full shutdowns of San Pablo from Fred Waring Drive to Magnesia Falls and Magnesia Falls from Portola Avenue to Monterey Avenue beginning at 5 a.m., according to the alert.

During that period, the lanes closest to the curb on the following roads will also be closed:

-- Northbound Monterey Avenue from Magnesia Falls to Gerald Ford Drive;

-- Eastbound Gerald Ford Drive to Gateway;

-- Northbound Gateway to Dinah Shore Drive;

-- Eastbound Dinah Shore Drive to Portola Avenue;

-- Southbound Portola Avenue to Gerald Ford Drive;

-- Eastbound Gerald Ford Drive to Cook Street;

-- Southbound Cook Street to Hovley Lane East;

-- Westbound Hovley Lane East to Portola Avenue;

-- Southbound Portola Avenue to Magnesia Falls Drive.

City officials advised drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the area or use alternate routes if possible.

A full map of the course can be viewed at palmdeserthalfmarathon.com/course-map/.