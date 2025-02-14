Palm Springs International Airport extends Portland routes to year-round

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) will extend its routes to Portland International Airport through the summer and year-round, officials announced.

Originally scheduled through the first half of 2025, the Alaska Airlines-operated flights will be upgraded from their seasonal status, according to a statement released Thursday evening.

The addition marks PSP's 14th year-round route on nine separate airlines, a record for the airport.

"This is a big win for Palm Springs and the entire Coachella Valley,'' said PSP Executive Director Harry Barrett, Jr. ``The demand for year-round connectivity keeps growing, and Alaska's decision to extend this route is a testament to that."

Summer flights will depart from Palm Springs at 7 a.m. and from Oregon's largest city at 5:45 p.m. A one-way journey is estimated at two hours and 30 minutes.

A full itinerary of upcoming flights can be viewed at alaskaair.com/schedule.