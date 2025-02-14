Valentines Day: Florists busiest day and locals way of showing love

Valentines Day is the number one holiday for florists and for floral purchases, and second to Christmas/Chanukah. It is estimated that more than 250 million roses are produced for Valentines Day. In 2022, 22% of Americans purchased fresh flowers or plants for the holiday.

In the Coachella Valley, pop up stands make sure locals have the chance to grab flowers on the go for their loved ones.

Research finds buying flowers for a spouse accounts for 54% of purchases, with 61% men and 42% women purchasing in that category. People buying flowers for their mother was 24% and significant other at 21%. However, sometimes it's about self-love with 13% of people buying flowers for themselves.

83% of purchases are roses with red roses being the most popular at over half of the purchases. However many say it's not just about the flowers, it's about the message they bring.

