Discussion on weight-loss medications at Desert Woman’s show

Modern weight loss medications known as “GLP-1” have gained popularity in the social media world, but these drugs are not required to go through the FDA's approval process. This leads to an increase of unauthorized drugs on the market.

Today, health experts held a Q&A discussing this topic at the seventeenth annual Woman’s show in Palm Desert.

Nurse Practitioner Rachel Millard suggests seeking medical advice, even though weight can be a hard topic to discuss.

“My biggest advice is just see somebody, you know, start that conversation and you might have to be the one starting it,” Millard said.

