Local art galleries celebrate Modernism Week with midcentury art

Published 9:18 AM

Local art galleries, including Cicada Fine Art, are helping to kick start modernism week by showcasing artists with midcentury modern works.

One of those artists includes, Kaline Carter, who has hundreds of pieces highlighting his unique style.

To celebrate Modernism Week, Cicada Fine Art, is hosting a meet and greet Saturday the 15th from 2-4pm with Carter to discuss his work and inspiration. Complimentary sweets, tea, and champagne will be served.

When: Wednesday the 12th from 5 to 7 PM and Saturday the 15th from 2 to 4 PM.

Where: Cicada Fine Art - 901 N Palm Canyon Drive #107

RSVP: https://www.cicadafineart.com/.../two-days-with-kaline...

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

