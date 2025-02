The 27th annual St. George Greek Festival in Palm Desert brought the taste of Greece to the Coachella Valley on February 15 and 16.

This festival was filled with traditional Greek meals, music and lots of dancing.

Organizers said about 7,000 people attended the 2025 festival.

Stay with News Channel 3 for a full look inside the festival at 10 and 11 p.m. on KESQ.