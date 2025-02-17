Local community reacts to Stonewall National Monument’s change from ‘LGBTQ+’ to ‘LGB’

The Stonewall National Monument’s website erased most references to "transgender" and "queer" in accordance with the Trump Administration’s changes to diversity, equity and inclusion.

For a place that is considered the birthplace of the gay rights movement, many are saying taking away the references to "transgender" or "queer" removes a part of American history.

The Stonewall Inn site was declared a national monument in 2016 by former President Barack Obama. The site was to remember the police raids of 1969 at the Stonewall Inn gay bar when homosexual acts were illegal in New York City.

The most noticeable change to the website was changing the LGBTQ+ acronym to "LGB," excluding those who identify as transgender or queer.

This is not the only site that has begun making changes in accordance with the Trump Administrations advances for eliminating DEI programs. Many people noticed the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's websites pertaining to adolescent health, infectious diseases and the language change of "pregnant people" to "pregnant women."

As Palm Springs sees an increase in hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community, concerns have been raised over their safety and well-being. These concerns come after three people were arrested on suspicion of battery and hate crime in Palm Springs Feb. 1 and the vandalization of LGBTQ+ flags at the Cultural Center Feb. 3.

Community members plan to protest executive orders from the Trump Administration outside of the Palm Springs City Hall Feb. 17 on President's Day and National Day of Protest.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from the community on how the changes to the Stonewall National Monument in New York.