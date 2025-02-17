Skip to Content
Men’s and women’s college golf headlines Monday sports in the desert

today at 6:13 PM
Published 6:07 PM

We had a pair of college golf tournaments in town on Monday with the first round of the Prestige at PGA West in La Quinta and the final round of the Alice and John Wallace Classic at Monterey CC in Palm Desert.

North Carolina leads the Prestige after one round, led by top-ranked amateur David Ford who shot 5-under 66.

PRESTIGE LEADERBOARD

The Prestige will continue through Wednesday at the Norman Course in La Quinta.

Meanwhile, Oregon's women team won their tournament, setting records in the process.

ALICE AND JOHN WALLACE CLASSIC LEADERBOARD

Not only did the Ducks take the team title, but they had the individual champion as well.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local sporting events.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

