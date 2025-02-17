Men’s and women’s college golf headlines Monday sports in the desert

We had a pair of college golf tournaments in town on Monday with the first round of the Prestige at PGA West in La Quinta and the final round of the Alice and John Wallace Classic at Monterey CC in Palm Desert.

North Carolina leads the Prestige after one round, led by top-ranked amateur David Ford who shot 5-under 66.

PRESTIGE LEADERBOARD

The Prestige will continue through Wednesday at the Norman Course in La Quinta.

Meanwhile, Oregon's women team won their tournament, setting records in the process.

Talk about dominance 🤯



🦆 Won by 23 strokes

🦆 Individual champion

🦆 Four players in the top 10

🦆 UO record for a single round (-18)

🦆 UO record for a tournament (-34)

🦆 Ninth win under @DerekRadleyGolf #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Mpgx29TCRm — Oregon Women's Golf (@OregonWGolf) February 18, 2025

ALICE AND JOHN WALLACE CLASSIC LEADERBOARD

Not only did the Ducks take the team title, but they had the individual champion as well.

First career win for Hut!



Freshman Suvichaya Vinijchaitham takes home the individual title with a 12-under 201 for the week, the second-lowest 54-hole total in program history.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/QFU0iEume5 — Oregon Women's Golf (@OregonWGolf) February 17, 2025

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local sporting events.