CIF-SS Playoffs: Local teams go 1-7 on busy Tuesday night of boys basketball, girls water polo and soccer
It was another jam-packed night of high school sports as the CIF-SS playoffs continued for our local winter sports programs.
Unfortunately, we only had one local team win and advance to the next round.
Tuesday @CIFSS results recap. Local teams went 1-7.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 19, 2025
👦🏀
RM lost 60-57 to Canyon
PD lost 75-69 to Maranatha
CV lost 73-65 to Arroyo
🤽♀️
LQ lost 10-9 to Anaheim
PS lost 7-3 to Nordhoff
👧⚽️
CV won in PKs
DHS lost in PKs
CC lost 2-1@KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @williamswes
