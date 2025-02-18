CIF-SS Playoffs: Local teams go 1-7 on busy Tuesday night of boys basketball, girls water polo and soccer

It was another jam-packed night of high school sports as the CIF-SS playoffs continued for our local winter sports programs.

Unfortunately, we only had one local team win and advance to the next round.

Tuesday @CIFSS results recap. Local teams went 1-7.



👦🏀

RM lost 60-57 to Canyon

PD lost 75-69 to Maranatha

CV lost 73-65 to Arroyo



🤽‍♀️

LQ lost 10-9 to Anaheim

PS lost 7-3 to Nordhoff



👧⚽️

CV won in PKs

DHS lost in PKs

CC lost 2-1@KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @williamswes — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 19, 2025

Watch the video for full highlights and scores.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.