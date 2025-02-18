Desert Hot Springs Council honors Police Chief Jim Henson for his service and achievements

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) At Tuesday night's Council meeting, Desert Hot Springs City Council members honored Police Chief Jim Henson for his 20 years of service to the city.

Chief Henson officially announced his retirement, effective February 28, 2025.

The Chief was recognized for his dedication of over 30 years to law enforcement, with 20 years of service in Desert Hot Springs. Starting as a Patrol Officer in 2005, Chief Henson rose through the ranks: Detective, Sergeant, Commander, Deputy Chief - before being appointed Desert Hot Springs Police Chief in 2019.



The Council says throughout Henson's tenure, he led numerous public safety initiatives, enhanced crime prevention strategies, and embraced technological advancements to strengthen the city’s security.



Council members went on to thank Chief Henson for his "dedicated service and unwavering commitment to our community," adding, "Serving the citizens of Desert Hot Springs has been the honor of his career, and he is deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with an outstanding team and contribute to the safety and well-being of the community."

In addition to honoring Chief Henson, the Council also recognized outstanding achievements within the Desert Hot Springs community, including:

Chief’s Award – Presented to Corporal Philip Estrada for his exceptional dedication and service to the department.

Life Saving Award – Awarded to Officer Gustavo Ramirez for his heroic efforts in saving a life.

Black History Month Recognition – Jarvis Crawford was honored for his contributions and impact in the community.

Photos courtesy of the City of Desert Hot Springs.