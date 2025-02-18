Skip to Content
Palm Springs peak tourism season sees a potential increase in February visitors

Palm Springs peak tourism season is from January to April, known for its warm weather conditions and consistent tourist attractions, including the Date Festival and more. 

Typically, March is the most popular time for visitors, especially during the Indian Wells Open. However, locals say they’ve noticed more people visiting this month. 

Tourism in the Coachella Valley is a major economic driver and brings in $9 billion, according to Visit Greater Palm Springs.

They report 14.4 million people visit annually for overnight and day stays, and in the Valley, 50,936 total jobs are sustained through the tourism industry. 

Stay with News Channel 3 as we talk with visitors on what brings them to the Valley and local businesses on how they’ve seen tourism change.

