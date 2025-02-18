Skip to Content
Palm Springs Police Search and Rescue Team uses drone in search for lost hiker

today at 8:32 PM
Missing hiker searches continue to go high tech in Palm Springs with the help of drone technology.

Last Saturday crews were called out to search for a lost hiker off of Araby Trail. Officials say the Palm Springs Police Search and Rescue Team used its drone to help in the successful location of the hiker.

Police say dispatch received the rescue call just before 7:00 p.m. and the hiker was found before 9:00 p.m. without injuries.

Cynthia White

