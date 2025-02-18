Palm Springs Police to conduct end-of-month DUI checkpoint

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Police Department will hold another DUI checkpoint next week at an undisclosed location within the city, officials said today.

The checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. Feb. 28 until 2 a.m. the following day at a location that has had elevated numbers of impaired driving-related crashes, according to the department.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,'' Sgt. Kevin Lu said in a statement. ``Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.''

Impaired driving includes driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, some prescription medication and over-the-counter drugs that could interfere with driving.

A first-time DUI charge could cost drivers about $13,500 in fines and penalties, according to police. Impaired drivers could also have their license suspended.