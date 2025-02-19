CVAG staff reports on ‘CV Housing First’ homeless assistance program

On Wednesday the Coachella Valley Association of Governments' Homeless Committee received the latest annual report in its CV Housing First program.

Staff reported that of the 175 Coachella Valley clients targeted for assistance in 2024, 50 people were housed through the program, while 59 individuals returned to the streets.

The number of permanently housed individuals was 15 shy of the goal of 65 CVAG staff had set for 2024, and also lower compared to 2023 and 2022. Staff cited challenges such as limited permanent housing vouchers, limited housing units, and rising costs of rent resulting in the lower numbers. These challenges were expected to persist throughout 2025.

The report adds that despite the lower numbers housed and challenges faced, the Housing First team managed to increase the number of clients that exited homelessness with family reunification, 55+ housing, shared housing, and other programs available for homeless individuals that suffer from untreated mental illness or have no income but qualify for Social Security Disability.

The CV Housing First program is now entering its fifth year, in which CVAG staff collaborate with city staff and law enforcement to identify and work with a set of homeless individuals towards the goal of permanent housing. The program is targeting 200 people to focus on in 2025.