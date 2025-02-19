Telemundo 15, La Poderosa host St. Jude radiothon

Our sister station Noticias Telemundo 15 and La Poderosa are hosting their 26th annual St. Jude Radiothon in order to raise money to help fight kids with cancer.

Last year, the event raised around $92,000 dollars for St. Jude Children's Research hospital located in Memphis, Tennessee. Organizers say they hope to reach their goal.

“This year we're going to hopefully bring in $95,000, we are shooting for $100,000, last year we had a huge turnout for Coachella Valley with lots of support," said Sophia Baroz, development specialist.

You can become Ángeles de Esperanza or Angels of Hope by donating $20 a month.

Donations can be made by calling 1-800-626-8432 or by visiting stjude.org/radio/KUNA