Skip to Content
News

Telemundo 15, La Poderosa host St. Jude radiothon

By
Published 8:36 PM

Our sister station Noticias Telemundo 15 and La Poderosa are hosting their 26th annual St. Jude Radiothon in order to raise money to help fight kids with cancer.

Last year, the event raised around $92,000 dollars for St. Jude Children's Research hospital located in Memphis, Tennessee. Organizers say they hope to reach their goal.

“This year we're going to hopefully bring in $95,000, we are shooting for $100,000, last year we had a huge turnout for Coachella Valley with lots of support," said Sophia Baroz, development specialist.

You can become Ángeles de Esperanza or Angels of Hope by donating $20 a month.

Donations can be made by calling 1-800-626-8432 or by visiting stjude.org/radio/KUNA

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

María García

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content