University of San Diego sweeps the 2025 Prestige taking both titles at PGA West

The University of San Diego won both the team and individual title on the Prestige at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West.

Led by Sophomore Ryan Abuan, who shot 11-under, the Toreros finished at 29-under over the three days.

With sophomore Ryan Abuan, senior Ian Maspat, and freshman Cooper Humphreys all finishing in the top ten, the Toreros won by 16 shots. Texas Tech came in second at 13-under, and Northwestern followed, finishing at 11-under.

This is the first time that the University of San Diego has won the team and individual titles.

It's also the first time since 2016 that a singular team won both titles when Zach Wright led LSU to victory.

If you want to see the full leaderboard, click here.

