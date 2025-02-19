Skip to Content
University of San Diego sweeps the 2025 Prestige taking both titles at PGA West

Published 5:34 PM

The University of San Diego won both the team and individual title on the Prestige at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West.

With sophomore Ryan Abuan, senior Ian Maspat, and freshman Cooper Humphreys all finishing in the top ten, the Toreros won by 16 shots. Texas Tech came in second at 13-under, and Northwestern followed, finishing at 11-under.

This is the first time that the University of San Diego has won the team and individual titles.

It's also the first time since 2016 that a singular team won both titles when Zach Wright led LSU to victory.

If you want to see the full leaderboard, click here.

Check Out: Men's and women's college golf headlines Monday sports in the desert

Kenji Ito

