Local support services discuss importance of recognizing teen dating violence

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, and local services are stressing the importance of providing services to the Valley's youth when needed.

8.2% of California’s 11th-grade students report being “hit, slapped, or physically hurt on purpose” by their partner in the past twelve months, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, in California, the CDC found young women have the highest rate of abuse by a partner between the ages of 16 and 15 compared to all other age groups. Teens who identify as LGBTQ or who are racial or ethic minorities also experience more teen dating violence as well as all types of violence.

In the United States, over 70% of women and 60% of men first experienced intimate partner violence under the age of 25, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

NSVRC also reports youth who experience sexual violence as children or teens are more likely to experience sexual violence in adulthood, as 35% of women who had experience sexual violence in their youth also experience it in adulthood, compared to 10% who only experienced sexual violence as adults.

One of its surveys found 1 in 4 women first experienced intimate partner violence prior to the age of 18 and 49% experienced rape as a minor. Over 28% of girls who experienced sexual violence under the age of 18 experienced the violence by a current or former intimate partner.

