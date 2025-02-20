Modernism Week: Step into the ’70s at the ‘Vibe House’

Modernism Week is wrapping up this Sunday, but there's still time to explore some stunning homes.

One standout is the Vibe House, offering a unique take on mid-century modern design with an explosion of color, diverging from the usual minimalist style.

The house was built in 1965, and it was renoved in 1973 by Jack Stephen, who wa sffectionately known as 'plumber to the stars.' All of the homes upholstery is original to the 1973 remodel.

The homeowners shared insights into the house's renovations, adding a personal touch to its bold aesthetic. Tours of the Vibe House begin today, followed by a party at 6 PM, with tickets still available for both events. Go to this site for more information.