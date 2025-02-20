Skip to Content
On the heels of CVUSD teacher arrest, therapist discusses how to protect children from being victimized

Published 11:26 AM

Following the arrest of a Coachella Valley Unified teacher for lewd acts with a minor, News Channel 3 is speaking with officials on what the public should know to protect their children.

For years, "It Happens to Boys," has raised awareness around sexual abuse experienced by young boys.

The annual conference hosted in Palm Desert hopes to break the stigma around male victims and also educate the public on the physical, emotional and mental toll of sexual abuse.

Tonight at 5, News Channel 3 speaks with Carol Teitelbaum LMFT, organizer of "It Happens to Boys" on this issue.

“It Happens to Boys”
When: Friday February 21, 2025, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Karns Hall at Saint Margaret’s Church, 47535 Highway 74, Palm Desert, CA
Cost: $100.00, includes lunch
For more information, visit creativechangeconferences.com or call 760-346-4606.

Athena Jreij

