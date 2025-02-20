Riverside County officials announce relocation of over 100 families from Oasis Mobile Home Park

OASIS, Calif (KESQ) - Riverside County officials are announcing that over 100 families have been successfully moved out of Oasis Mobile Home Park.

News Channel 3 has reported on the ongoing efforts to help those residents and hold the park's owners accountable for the unsafe conditions there. These conditions included sewage spills and high levels of arsenic in drinking water, measured at nearly ten times the allowable limit.

A dozen families - the most recent group to be assisted and moved out of the park - now reside at the Maria and Jose Mobile Home Park in Oasis. This park is a new permitted mobile home park with improved water, electricity and sewer utilities.

In addition to the recent group of families, 72 families have found new homes at Mountain View Estates in Thermal, and 18 families have become homeowners, purchasing homes in and around the Coachella Valley.

As the families continue to be relocated, Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez says they'll need more funding and resources, and he's calling on the Federal government for more assistance.