‘It Happens to Boys’ conference raises awareness of abuse and provides a safe space to share stories

Published 10:31 PM

The "It Happens to Boys" conference was held Friday at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Palm Desert.

The conference covered sensitive topics about childhood sexual abuse in boys, gave parents some warning signs, and provided a safe space for those who have dealt with childhood trauma.

Participants included law enforcement members, therapists, and survivors who shared their stories.

Cofounder of Creative Change - the organization that holds the annual conference - Carol Teitelbaum says, "We want to be able to show men especially, that it's OK to tell their story, that it's OK to be vulnerable, that it's OK to share their feelings, and by men sharing their stories out in public like this, they're starting to see they're all right, they're successful, they have relationships..."

Organizers hope to break the stigma surrounding abuse and continue to raise awareness.

Cynthia White

