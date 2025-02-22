2nd Annual Desert Pet Walk returns to Palm Springs, supporting animals in need

The 2nd Annual Desert Pet Walk is back, running from 9 AM to 12 PM today. Participants and their furry friends are invited to stroll through the scenic Demuth Park area in Palm Springs on routes designed for pets and people of all abilities. Starting and ending at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, the walk raises essential funds for the Palm Springs Animal Shelter and the Desert Wildlife Center, supporting animals in need throughout our community. The event is also sponsored by Silvercrest.

The event begins at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, located at 4575 E. Mesquite Ave.

Register today, create your own fundraising page, and support local animals in need! Don’t have a pet? No problem—everyone is welcome!

More information can be found at psanimalshelter.org

