Highway 111 at Dinah Shore and Gene Autry Trail closed Monday for construction

Caltrans is alerting motorists that the intersection of Dinah Shore and Gene Autry Trail at Highway 111 will be temporarily closed February 24 for construction.

Authorities say the inside lane will be closed on southbound Gene Autry Trail from Dinah Shore to E. Palm Canyon Drive. The outside lane from Gene Autry Trail to Camino Parocela will also be closed.

Updates on this week's construction schedule will be posted Monday afternoon.

If you have questions or concerns, the Caltrans hotline can be reached at 760-459-1014.

Construction on Gene Autry and SR 111 has caused distress for drivers all week.

News Channel 3's Luis Avila spoke with motorists impacted and is holding officials accountable on the impact construction has had.

https://kesq.com/news/2025/02/19/repaving-project-on-gene-autry-trail-begins-what-commuters-need-to-know/