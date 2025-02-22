Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce hosts first annual “Just For the Health of It” Health & Wellness Fair

The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Desert Recreation District, is hosting the First Annual "Just for the Health of It" Health & Wellness Fair today, from 10 AM to 2 PM at Palm Desert Civic Center Park. This free community event is designed to educate, empower, and inspire individuals on their journey to better health and well-being. Attendees can explore a diverse range of vendors offering insights into mental, physical, spiritual, and pet wellness. The event will feature local businesses and organizations showcasing health products, wellness services, and interactive demonstrations. Nutritious food options will also be available from participating vendors.

Exciting activities include: Zumba class with Laura Rincon, Certified Instructor and Nutritionist, Mind, Body & Soul Dive, a Mindful Movement experience with Alex Sabbag, local author, and owner of Soul Dive Yoga in Palm Desert, Health screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, flu shots and more from Desert Oasis Healthcare. Giveaways and raffles will also take place throughout the event.

The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce says Desert Oasis Healthcare, El Paseo Animal Hospital, Clark’s Nutrition, Vitara Wellness, Limitless Digital, Caring Hearts Home Healthcare, are all sponsors for the event.

"We are excited to bring this event to the community, providing valuable resources and opportunities for individuals and families to take charge of their well-being," said Angie Barajas Membership Manager of the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce. "Our partnership with Desert Recreation District helps us create an engaging and informative event that benefits everyone."

For questions, or more information about the Health Fair please contact the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce at 760-346-6111 or membership@pdacc.org