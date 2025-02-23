“Forever Marilyn” Sculpture Begins Relocation to Downtown Park in Palm Springs

The relocation of the "Forever Marilyn" statue in downtown Palm Springs officially began this morning, marking the next chapter for the iconic 26-foot-tall sculpture. While the move is not far — just a little less than 100 feet — it comes with a hefty price tag and continues to stir debate among locals and visitors alike.

After years of legal battles and public debate, the famed sculpture of Marilyn Monroe is set to find a new permanent home just north of its current location. The statue, which has been a popular landmark in the city, first drew attention when it was reintroduced to the area in 2021, standing proudly at the intersection of Museum Way and Belardo Road. The placement of the statue sparked controversy, as it blocked what used to be a drivable street, hindering direct access to the Palm Springs Art Museum.

Despite the controversy surrounding its placement, the statue has become an integral part of Palm Springs’ identity, attracting nearly a million visitors last year. Many still consider it an important symbol for the city. As one local resident put it, “As long as it stays, I think it’s great. I look at where people are taking photographs of visitors to the city, and it’s very popular."

However, after a three-year legal battle, the statue’s fate was settled last August when a lawsuit was resolved. Construction crews working to fence off the sculpture early Sunday morning in preparation for the move. The new location will be just a short distance away.

The relocation of the "Forever Marilyn" statue will cost the city nearly $500,000, which will be covered by PS Resorts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting tourism in the Coachella Valley. However, this cost does not include the additional $350,000 in legal fees related to the settlement agreement, which will be paid using public funds.

The decision to move the statue has left many residents divided, particularly regarding the use of taxpayer money for the relocation.

Along with the relocation, "Forever Marilyn" will undergo a thorough cleaning and repainting in an effort to maintain its charm and continue drawing tourists and residents alike. The move is expected to mark the beginning of a new chapter for the statue, putting an end to the legal disputes that have surrounded it for years and allowing it to remain a cherished landmark in the heart of Palm Springs.

For more information, go to https://www.ps-resorts.com/forever-marilyn.