How Indio and Palm Springs Police approach domestic disputes

Published 3:39 PM

A significant amount of Californians face domestic abuse.

According to National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 34.9 % of California women and 31.1% of California men experience intimate partner physical violence.

In 2020, Riverside County received 6,344 domestic violence calls for assistance according to data from the Population Reference Bureau.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson is taking a deeper look into how the Indio Police Department and Palm Springs Police Department approach to handling these incidents.

The Coachella Valley offers several resources for victims of domestic abuse.

