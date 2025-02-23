Palm Springs International Pride Hockey Tournament concludes, organizers looking ahead to next year

The Annual Palm Springs Pride Hockey Tournament officially wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

This year's final championship game was held inside the Berger Foundation Ice Plex at Acrisure Arena, hosted by the Coachella Valley Pride Hockey Association. This is the third year the tournament has been held in the Coachella Valley. The tournament also got larger, expanding to sixteen different teams from all over the country.

Organizers say the event was created to encourage inclusion and allyship for the LGBTQ+ community. Several dozen fans showed up for the various matches spanning from Friday through the tournament's conclusion on Sunday.

Both the organizers and contestants say this tournament brings a joy to the valley, and the athletes every time they step off the ice. Chris Thompson and John Burkland with the Coachella Valley Pride Hockey Association told News Channel Three that they are already looking to make the event bigger, and better for next year.

"This year we were getting between 60 and 150 people per game here for spectating," said Thompson. "We are really proud of that. Now, with the clear interest, we are asking ourselves, 'How do we scale this up so that more teams can participate?"' According to Thompson, he is also looking into how the tournament can attract more top tier teams to increase the competitiveness, and to encourage growth among the athletes and their abilities in the rink.

"Where we were three years ago, four years ago, to where we are today, I would say we're doing really well," said Burkland. "But, we want to do better. And we're going to do it."

News Channel Three's Tori King also spoke with several athletes with the tournament's newest team, the Ogopogos. This year's team captain Anitra 'Nitro' Kass says the Palm Springs International Pride Hockey Tournament has been a safe-haven for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I feel like this tournament specifically gives people a safe space to enjoy hockey, to love hockey, but most importantly, to be their authentic selves," said Kass. "And that's really what the 'Ogopogos' and our mission statement is all about, creating safe spaces for people to be themselves and to learn hockey." The team also notched its first win inside the arena, a moment that Kass says will be a fond memory for life.

The tournament organizers say they are looking for additional sponsors for next year, in order to meet the tournaments growing need and success.

For more information on the tournament, or to learn about the Coachella Valley Pride Hockey Association and their skating lessons program, click here.