Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians Hosts Earth Day Celebration

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians today announced details about their upcoming Earth Day celebration at Temalpakh Farm.

Beginning at 9 a.m. April 4, the event will open with a private ceremony for elected officials, tribal leaders and other dignitaries, according to a statement.

Named after a Cahuilla word that approximately translates to "from Earth,'' Temalpakh Farm will host field trips for fifth grade classes between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., after which the Earth Day celebration will open to the general public until 3 p.m.

Among the festivities planned are interactive activities, crafts for children and educational booths focused on environmental topics.

Applications for field trips are open through March 7 and can be arranged by contacting Adrienne Edmondson at aedmondson@temalpakhfarm.com.