Skip to Content
News

Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians Hosts Earth Day Celebration

Augustine Band of Cahuilla
By
Published 2:38 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians today announced details about their upcoming Earth Day celebration at Temalpakh Farm.   

Beginning at 9 a.m. April 4, the event will open with a private ceremony for elected officials, tribal leaders and other dignitaries, according to a statement.

Named after a Cahuilla word that approximately translates to "from Earth,'' Temalpakh Farm will host field trips for fifth grade classes between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., after which the Earth Day celebration will open to the general public until 3 p.m.

Among the festivities planned are interactive activities, crafts for children and educational booths focused on environmental topics.   

Applications for field trips are open through March 7 and can be arranged by contacting Adrienne Edmondson at aedmondson@temalpakhfarm.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content