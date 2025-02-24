Hazardous hiking areas reopen in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Six hazardous hiking areas are open today following approval from the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, according to Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser.

Recent rainfall has created a decreased wildfire risk and improved moisture levels resulting in more favorable conditions to open hiking areas.

The six areas are:

-- Eagle Canyon/Tin Mine (east of Corona)

-- Steel Peak (north of Lake Elsinore)

-- Bautista Canyon (southeast of Hemet)

-- North Mountain (south of Banning, north of San Jacinto)

-- Whitewater Canyon (east of Cabazon)

-- Ramona Bowl (south of Hemet)

"It's great to welcome visitors back to Riverside County's beautiful outdoor spaces with unrestricted access. However, we remind everyone to remain cautious and fire-aware while enjoying these areas,'' said Weiser, who is also the Cal Fire Riverside Unit Chief.

Weather conditions, fuel moisture and increased fire threat could lead to future closures.

For additional information on closed areas, contact the Public Affairs and Community Education Bureau at 951-940-6985.